Why More Local Governments Are Rejecting Green-Energy Projects

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Despite the United States' commitment to adopting renewable forms of energy such as solar and wind to help mitigate climate change, recent reports have revealed that a growing number of local governments in the country are
refusing to permit
solar and wind industrial sites. According to
USA Today , local governments countrywide are banning solar and wind energy plants faster than they are building new ones. The report was based on a countrywide analysis that revealed at least 15% of U.S. counties have essentially stopped the installation of utility-scale solar and wind.
USA Today found that local governments are stopping green-energy projects in their jurisdictions through moratoriums, construction impediments, outright bans and a variety of conditions that make it difficult to build green energy. This is in spite of the fact that the United States is currently working to...
