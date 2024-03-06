Why More Local Governments Are Rejecting Green-Energy Projects

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Despite the United States' commitment to adopting renewable forms of energy such as solar and wind to help mitigate climate change, recent reports have revealed that a growing number of local governments in the country are

refusing to permit

solar and wind industrial sites. According to

USA Today , local governments countrywide are banning solar and wind energy plants faster than they are building new ones. The report was based on a countrywide analysis that revealed at least 15% of U.S. counties have essentially stopped the installation of utility-scale solar and wind.

USA Today found that local governments are stopping green-energy projects in their jurisdictions through moratoriums, construction impediments, outright bans and a variety of conditions that make it difficult to build green energy. This is in spite of the fact that the United States is currently working to...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to FuelPositive Corp. (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) are available in the company's newsroom at



About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks

(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.

GreenEnergyStocks

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:

Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

GreenEnergyStocks

is powered by

IBN