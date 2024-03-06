APEDA To Focus Fresh Produce & Animal Products To Boost Agricultural Exports

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 6 (KNN) In a bid to bolster India's agricultural exports, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has embarked on a series of strategic initiatives.

APEDA's forward-looking strategy involves a shift towards expanding the export basket, with a particular focus on priority products such as fresh fruits, vegetables, processed foods, and animal products.

This move seeks to reduce reliance on a few products and elevate India's position in the global value chain.

With a keen eye on key markets including Europe, Latin America, and Asia, APEDA is forging partnerships with global supermarkets.

These collaborations serve as platforms to showcase Indian agricultural products on an international scale, thereby increasing their visibility and marketability.

Recognising the significance of logistical expenses in export competitiveness, APEDA is collaborating with research institutions to establish sea protocols.

By optimising logistical processes, APEDA aims to reduce costs and streamline export operations, thus enhancing overall efficiency.

In alignment with the government's vision for a healthier and diversified food landscape, APEDA has been actively promoting Shree Anna-Millets.

Through the development of value-added products under the Shree Anna brand, such as pasta, noodles, and breakfast cereals, APEDA is not only fostering innovation but also integrating these products into the export value chain.

APEDA's efforts have yielded significant results, as evidenced by the substantial growth in exports to major markets during April-November 2023.

Markets like Iraq, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, and the UK witnessed remarkable growth rates, underscoring the increasing global demand for Indian agricultural products.

In a bid to foster inclusivity, APEDA is extending support to startups, women entrepreneurs, and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs/FPCs).

By enabling their participation in global events and initiatives, APEDA is empowering these stakeholders to tap into international markets and contribute to the growth of India's agricultural exports.

Responding to exporter feedback, APEDA is actively participating in new fairs across emerging markets such as Turkey, South Korea, Kenya, South Africa, and Japan.

(KNN Bureau)