Lord's Mark Industries & Unnat Bharat Take Off E Smart Clinic Project Pan India With Inauguration Of AIIMS Rajkot By Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Lord's Mark Industries Ltd., a leading manufacturer of IVD products, in collaboration with Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, a National Programme by the Government of India, under the initiation of FITT (Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer), IIT Delhi for the implementation of the ground-breaking E Smart Clinic project aimed at revolutionizing healthcare access in rural India. The project was inaugurated by the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at AIIMS Rajkot.





Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Lords Mark Industries, and Unnat Bharat Abhiyan at IIT Delhi on February 22, 2024





The initiative stems from an exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Lord's Mark Industries, and Unnat Bharat Abhiyan at IIT Delhi on February 22, 2024.





Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Manav Teli, Executive Director, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. , "I am thrilled to witness the culmination of our collaborative efforts with Unnat Bharat Abhiyan in introducing the groundbreaking E Smart Clinic project. This initiative underscores our commitment to innovation and accessibility in healthcare, empowering individuals across rural India with cutting-edge diagnostics and expert medical consultations at an unprecedented affordability. We believe this marks a significant step towards realizing our vision of inclusive and equitable healthcare for all citizens.''





The E Smart Clinic, developed by Lord's Mark Industries in collaboration with their technology partner Dozee, utilizes patented technology to detect vital parameters of patients without any external attachments. Capable of conducting blood tests in just 20 minutes, the clinic seamlessly connects rural patients with top doctors online, communicating in their local language. Lord's Mark Industries has filed patents for the biochemistry and the health kiosk, boasting an accuracy level of 99 percent. This marks the first instance globally of delivering such a portable solution to patients at an exceptionally low cost for disease detection, coupled with seamless online interaction with top-tier doctors aligning with the Honourable Prime Minister's vision of affordable medical infrastructure.





Mr. Vijendra Kumar Vijay, National Coordinator at the Foundation for Innovation & Technology Transfer, IIT Delhi , expressed optimism about the partnership, stating, "The collaboration between Lord's Mark Industries Ltd., Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, and FIIT marks a significant leap forward in our collective mission to democratize healthcare access. By harnessing technology and innovation, we are poised to make a tangible difference in the lives of millions. I foresee a transformative impact on India's medical infrastructure in near future."





Following successful trials at five initial centers, the E Smart Clinic will be commercialized across India, with international partners expressing interest in global distribution. Committed to serving the nation, Lord's Mark Industries aims to make the clinic accessible nationwide, offering testing and consultation for less than Rs. 1000 per patient.





The market potential for the E Smart Clinic in India exceeds 3000 crores, presenting additional opportunities for Lord's Mark Industries to supply consumables for various therapeutic tests. Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, with a presence in over 16,000 villages nationwide, will play a pivotal role in promoting and implementing the E Smart Clinic project.





The launch of the E Smart Clinic project marks a significant milestone in the quest for accessible and affordable healthcare for all citizens, aligning with the government's overarching vision of a healthier, more prosperous India.





About Lord's Mark Industries

Incorporated in 1998, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. (Lord's) has made impressive growth starting from paper to LED to Renewable energy and making grand in the medical diagnostic industry. Lord's and its subsidiaries have made a mark in Electric Vehicle, Genome Testing, Vitamin Industry and Healthcare. Growth through diversification has become the trend setter and has been the cornerstone of success at Lord's.





For more information, please visit website lordsmark .