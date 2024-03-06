Shisen Fox Unveils Stunning Summer Shine: Introducing The Luxe Metallic Sunglass This Women's Day

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India With Women's Day around the corner, Shisen Fox , a new-age premium unisex eyewear brand,

proudly announces the launch of its exquisite ' Luxe Metallic ' collection, featuring the luxurious Metallic Sunglass range. Crafted with the utmost precision and inspired by Japanese artistry, these sunglasses embody elegance and sophistication while offering unparalleled protection for your eyes.



OKITA

Sunglasses in Luxe Metallic Collection





In celebration of Women's Day, Shisen Fox introduces a lineup of sunglasses designed to complement the radiant spirit of all women. Each pair is minutely handcrafted, ensuring not only stunning aesthetics but also superior comfort and durability. As a brand that honors the strength and beauty of women, Shisen Fox presents seven stunning models, each exuding its unique charm.





Embodying poise and grace, the TORA shades boast a timeless Panto Shape, adding a touch of refinement to any ensemble. For those seeking a contemporary edge, the OKITA sunglasses feature a striking hexagonal design with medium-sized lenses, offering versatility that effortlessly complements various face shapes.





Make a bold statement with the " RION " shades, characterized by their bold rectangular silhouette and precise lines, adding a touch of daring sophistication to your look. Meanwhile, the SHIKAKU sunglasses redefine elegance with their sleek metallic frames and structured design, seamlessly blending innovation with timeless appeal.





As we embrace the spirit of Women's Day, Shisen Fox invites you to elevate your style and bask in the radiance of summer with their exquisite Metallic Sunglass Collection. Whether you're lounging by the pool or strolling along the beach, let Shisen Fox be your ultimate companion, offering unparalleled style and protection under the sun.





