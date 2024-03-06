Deadline For $500 Direct Payment From Connecticut Is Next Week: How To Apply

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Some Connecticut residents could qualify for a direct payment of up to $500, but they need to act quickly as the deadline to apply for the program is just days away. The $500 direct payment from Connecticut is part of the Operation Fuel program, which aims to keep people warm in their homes. The program is partially government funded.

Operation Fuel program: what is it?

Operation Fuel, a non-profit, was founded in 1977 following a global oil embargo that resulted in a significant increase in the cost of home heating . Although state and federal governments have developed several energy assistance programs, many of these programs left out low-income working families in dire need of assistance.

To address such issues, Father Thomas Lynch, Governor Ella Grasso, and leaders of the banking, insurance, and utility industries came together to set up Operation Fuel. The primary objective of the program is to help residents left out of government programs.

“Our primary purpose is to provide year-round emergency energy assistance to every city and town in Connecticut, aided by our statewide network of local fuel banks,” says Operation Fuel's website .

Applications for the program opened in January, while the last date to apply for up to $500 in direct payment from Connecticut is March 15. Those who fail to apply on time may still be able to collect the direct payment provided Operation Fuel approves the request and funds are available.

The program has been facing heavy demand since it opened earlier this year. About 3,000 people applied for the program during the first four weeks. Recognizing the importance of the Operation Fuel program, lawmakers are considering increasing funding for the program.

To qualify for the Operation Fuel program, an applicant's income must be below 75% of the Connecticut median income (the current median income for a one-person household in the state is around $51,941).

Direct payment from Connecticut: how to apply

To apply for the direct payment from Connecticut, residents first need to check whether or not they are eligible for the assistance by visiting the program's official website. After verifying, applicants will have to gather the required documents, including proof of income, residency, and utility bills.



Applicants can apply online or visit a local Operation Fuel bank partner. After submitting the application, applicants will receive login credentials to check the status of their direct payment from Connecticut. Eligible residents are allowed to apply for the Operation Fuel program once per year.

Applicants will have to provide the income proof of the last four weeks and any other household member for which they are requesting utilities. Also, the applicant will need to give the name of their fuel vendor, as well as show they made at least four payments in the past 12 months.

Visit the program's website or call 800-842-8267 or email [email protected] to get more information on the Operation Fuel program.