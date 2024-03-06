Karnataka Minister Raises Dalit CM Demand, Clarifies Remark Made In Community Event

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 7 (IANS) Karnataka Social Welfare Minister Dr H.C. Mahadevappa on Wednesday raised the Dalit CM demand again, while calling for the community to be united behind their own leader, citing how Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his predecessors B.S. Yediyurappa, H.D. Deve Gowda get the support of their communities.

“How did Siddaramaiah, Yediyurappa and Deve Gowda go on to become CMs? We do not give our votes unitedly and demand the post for our community... We give our votes and power rests with other communities,” he said while addressing the SC/ST Employees convention.

"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwara or I are not in a position to demand the post of the CM," he added.

As his statements evoked controversy and the media questioned him, the Minister contended that the remarks were made at a community event and that he made those comments regarding the community, not the party.

"Even (Dr B.R.) Ambedkar had stated that the community should rally behind its leaders. This (fact) our people should learn and stop being at the mercy of others by voting for them," he said.

"The people of oppressed communities should come into the positions which make policy, such as DCs, SPs, judges, CMs, and the PM. I appealed to the people to create such an atmosphere by standing united. All other castes will do the same," he said.

"The Congress has made many Dalit CMs. It is time that other parties will also give Dalit leaders posts of the CM. The population of Dalits is 24 per cent in the country. On this basis, how many states should be ruled by Dalit CMs?" he asked.

Mahadevappa, a close associate of CM Siddaramaiah, had earlier also raised the Dalit CM demand as well as the creation of more posts of Deputy CMs in the state.