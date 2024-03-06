UK Regulations Easing Crypto Asset Seizures To Take Effect Soon

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The United Kingdom government has released statutory instrument material that represents a major advancement in the field of cryptocurrency law enforcement. As per the provided material, authorities will have the

right to freeze cryptocurrency assets

linked to illicit activity as of April 26, 2024, even in the absence of an official conviction.

The announcement made public on Feb. 29, 2024, delineates the revisions introduced to the“Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023.” These revisions extend authority to the UK's crime agency, empowering it to confiscate and take cryptocurrency assets suspected of being involved in...

Read More>>

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

...

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN