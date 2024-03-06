Investornewsbreaks Evergen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) Sees Record Production At Newly Expanded Fraser Valley Biogas Facility

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) EverGen (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) , Canada's renewable natural gas (“RNG”) infrastructure platform, has reached a significant milestone at the newly expanded Fraser Valley Biogas facility. According to the company, the company has seen new single-day and monthly production records; the daily production record was 450 gigajoules (“GJs”) with the monthly production record totaling 9,716 GJs. The new records follow extensive enhancements made to the facility and reflect growing demand for RNG in the province. A wholly owned subsidiary of EverGen, Fraser Valley Biogas is the original producing RNG project in western Canada and the first project to inject RNG into FortisBC's network, part of the North American natural gas infrastructure network. The company noted that the facility combines anaerobic digestion and biogas upgrading to produce RNG as well as an organic liquid fertilizer that is used by surrounding farms to displace synthetic fertilizers.

“The successful ramp-up and record-breaking gas production at our Fraser Valley Biogas facility highlights our operations team's ability to deliver on core projects,” said EverGen CEO Mischa Zajtmann in the press release.“Our efforts have translated into tangible results as we expect the facility to exceed its name plate capacity of 160,000 GJs per year once fully ramped up.”

About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

EverGen, Canada's renewable natural gas infrastructure platform, is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future. Headquartered on the west coast of Canada,

EverGen is an established independent renewable energy producer that acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste-to-energy and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on Canada, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America and beyond.

