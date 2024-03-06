Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) KEMS Service Expanded For Port Authority NY NJ

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, announced that Port Authority New York New Jersey (“PANYNJ”) has expanded the Knightscope Emergency Management System (“KEMS”) Professional service to monitor its 11 K1 Call Boxes on the Bayonne Bridge for suicide prevention. The move came as a result of a lifesaving win with Knightscope after PANYNJ initially rolled out KEMS system on the George Washington Bridge crisis phones.

The announcement reads,“The KEMS platform allows clients and technicians to better understand the real-time health and status of deployed emergency communication devices and receive immediate text/email notification whenever a help button is pressed. The cloud-based application provides system owners automated daily email reports on the operational status of their system rather than having to manually test each device in person as required by competitive products. Alerts concerning issues, real-time error detection/diagnostics, and system performance statistics are delivered to the users to maximize system operation and usability.”

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and its long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

