Investornewsbreaks CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) Announces Effective Date For Reverse Split

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO) , an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider, will proceed with the 1-for-15 reverse stock split approved by CISO shareholders at the annual meeting held Dec. 14, 2023. According to the update, the reverse stock split will become effective after the close of trading on March 7, 2024. CISO outstanding common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on March 8, 2024, where every 15 shares of the par value of $0.00001 per share common stock will automatically convert into one share of CISO stock.“The company has been alerted by several institutional investors that there appears to be an anomaly in our shares,” said David Jemmett, CEO.“This reverse stock split will allow us to identify our legitimate shareholders, increase the per share market price of our common stock to regain compliance with the minimum bid continued listing requirement for the Nasdaq Capital Market and better position the company for future value creation.”

About CISO Global Inc.

CISO Global, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a Top #25 managed cybersecurity and compliance services provider that is delivering innovative solutions through its newly developed AI and ML-powered product portfolio. The company protects the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and ensures their compliance obligations are being met. For more information about the company, visit

.

