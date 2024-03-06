Investornewsbreaks Trxade Health Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) Board Declares Special Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) TRxADE Health (NASDAQ:

MEDS) , a parent company of pharmaceutical business-to-business (“B2B”) exchange platform, has announced a special cash dividend. According to the announcement, the company's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $8 per share of common stock.“The special dividend is being paid using a portion of the proceeds from the closing of the recently announced sale of the company's web-based market platform assets,” said the company in the press release.“The special cash dividend is payable to stockholders of record as of March 18, 2024, with the dividend being paid on or about March 22, 2024.”

To view the full press release, visit



About TRxADE Health Inc .

TRxADE Health is a parent company with various subsidiaries that include the pharmaceutical marketplace

and plant-based food. For more information about the company, please visit

,



and

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to MEDS are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN