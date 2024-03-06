Investornewsbreaks Trxade Health Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) Board Declares Special Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) TRxADE Health (NASDAQ:
MEDS) , a parent company of pharmaceutical business-to-business (“B2B”) exchange platform, has announced a special cash dividend. According to the announcement, the company's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $8 per share of common stock.“The special dividend is being paid using a portion of the proceeds from the closing of the recently announced sale of the company's web-based market platform assets,” said the company in the press release.“The special cash dividend is payable to stockholders of record as of March 18, 2024, with the dividend being paid on or about March 22, 2024.”
