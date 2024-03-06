Investornewsbreaks Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) Preclinical Data To Be Presented At Upcoming AACR Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Genprex (NASDAQ: GNPX) , a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, will be presenting its research at next month's 2024 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting. The gathering is slated for April 5–10, 2024, and will be held

in

San Diego, California. According to the announcement, GNPX's research collaborates will present positive preclinical data from studies of its lead product candidate, Reqorsa(R)

Immunogene Therapy (quaratusugene ozeplasmid) and NPRL2 gene therapy; both treatments use Genprex's non-viral Oncoprex(R)

Delivery System for the treatment of lung cancer. Three Genprex-supported posters are scheduled for presentation during the event. The first, titled“Quaratusugene ozeplasmid mediated TUSC2 upregulation in EML4-ALK bearing Non-Small Cell Lung Carcinoma can induce cellular apoptosis,” is scheduled for presentation on April 7 from

1:30–5 p.m. PT. The second, titled“Tumor Suppressor Gene TUSC2 suppresses energy metabolism in lung cancer cells with opposite effects in normal bronchial epithelial cells,” is slated for April 8 from 1:30–5 p.m. PT. And the third, titled“Mechanism of NPRL2 gene therapy induced anti-tumor immunity in KRAS/STK11 MT

aPD1 resistant metastatic NSCLC,” will be presented on April 8 from 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. PT.

“We are delighted to have our academic partners present this compelling body of preclinical evidence that support the therapeutic use of REQORSA to deliver the functioning TUSC2 gene to cancer cells,” said

Genprex chair, president and CEO Rodney Varner in the press release.“The data also highlights the potential use of our non-viral ONCOPREX Delivery System to deliver other tumor suppressor genes, such as the NPRL2 gene. We are pleased to have favorable results from three preclinical studies presented to an audience of global oncology specialists, providing further validation of the value of REQORSA and ONCOPREX in the fight against cancer.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Genprex Inc.



Genprex is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes that currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. Genprex's oncology program utilizes its proprietary, nonviral Oncoprex(R)

Nanoparticle Delivery System, which encapsulates the gene-expressing plasmids using lipid nanoparticles. The resultant product is administered intravenously, where it is taken up by tumor cells that then express tumor suppressor proteins that are deficient in the tumor. The company's lead product candidate, Reqorsa(R) Immunogene Therapy (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated in three clinical trials as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) and small cell lung cancer (“SCLC”). Each of Genprex's three lung cancer clinical programs has received a fast-track designation from the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of that patient population, and Genprex's SCLC program has received an FDA Orphan Drug Designation.

Genprex's diabetes gene therapy approach is comprised of a novel infusion process that uses an adeno-associated virus (“AAV”) vector to deliver Pdx1 (“Pdx1”) and MafA (“MafA”) genes directly to the pancreas. In models of type 1 diabetes, GPX-002 transforms alpha cells in the pancreas into functional beta-like cells, which can produce insulin but may be distinct enough from beta cells to evade the body's immune system. In a similar approach, GPX-003 for type 2 diabetes, where autoimmunity is not at play, is believed to rejuvenate and replenish exhausted beta cells. For more information, please visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to GNPX are available in the company's newsroom at



