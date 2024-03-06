Investornewsbreaks - Good Gaming Inc. (GMER) Newest Release Announced As Primary Sponsor In NASCAR's 2024 ARCA Menards Race Series

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Good Gaming (OTCQB: GMER) , an innovative brand creating unique interactive entertainment experiences across the gaming segment since 2008, and its first mobile game release, Galactic Acres(TM), will be the primary sponsor for the #73 car in the upcoming General Tire 150 part of NASCAR's ARCA Menards race series. According to the announcement, Galactic Acres will join forces with driver and fan favorite Andy Jankowiak for the event, which will be held March 8, 2024, in Phoenix. Launched last month, Galactic Acres, which is the first in a series of mobile games enhanced with Web3 technology, represents a groundbreaking fusion of mobile gaming and Web3 tech. Featuring the integration of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), The new release integrates the use of Non-Fungible Tokens (“NFTs”, enabling Galactic Acres players to own, trade and monetize in-game assets like never before. The company noted that Jankowiak is a rising star in NASCAR's ARCA Menards Series, with two top-five finishes and 14 top-10 finishes since he entered the circuit in 2021.

“As we head into the promising frontier of mobile gaming enhanced with Web3 technology in 2024, we couldn't be more excited to announce the primary sponsorship between Galactic Acres and KLAS Motorsports,” said Good Gaming CEO David Dorwart in the press release.“We're confident that our unique blend of gaming innovation mixed with cutting-edge blockchain technology and the unparalleled exposure offered by NASCAR's expansive marketing platform will help serve as the driving force in propelling Andy Jankowiak and the #73 car towards a NASCAR victory.”

About Good Gaming Inc.

Good Gaming is an interactive entertainment company leading the evolution of gaming from traditional gaming to creating digital playgrounds across a vast array of interconnected platforms. Founded in 2008, Good Gaming has continued to enable a strong sense of community, place and purpose within its interactive experiences. Good Gaming believes its communities and experiences will redefine the digital collectibles space and be pivotal in the transition and perception of ownership of digital goods. For more information, visit .

