(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Eisai Invests in C2N to Support Simplifying the Diagnosis of Early Alzheimer's Disease to Better Serve Patients

TOKYO, Mar 6, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that its U.S. subsidiary Eisai Inc. has decided to invest up to 15 million USD in C2N Diagnostics LLC to support C2N's efforts to expand the availability, accessibility, affordability and utilization of blood-based tests for the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease (AD) in the U.S. This investment is in addition to the collaboration with C2N announced in August 2022 regarding the use of blood-based assays in the diagnosis of people living with dementia in clinical practice in the U.S.

The presence of amyloid β (Aβ), a component of AD pathology, is currently confirmed using advanced diagnostic techniques such as positron emission tomography (PET) or by tests that require the collection of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). By investing in C2N, Eisai seeks to support efforts to advance blood-based Aβ diagnostics that are accurate and affordable, providing new options for confirming the presence of Aβ.

“The field of highly accurate blood-based diagnostics is rapidly advancing and expanding,” said Keisuke Naito, Global Alzheimer's Disease Officer, Senior Vice President, Eisai.“Given the expense and capacity limitations of PET and CSF tests, Eisai is working to support the dementia ecosystem's growth. The availability of more affordable and minimally invasive diagnostic tools helps support broad access for the management of Alzheimer's disease.”

An estimated 6.7 million people in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer's dementia.1 Clinical symptoms alone cannot provide accurate diagnosis. Identifying patients through accurate and simple blood-based testing may lead to more efficient diagnoses, expanded treatment opportunities and reduced medical and care costs, thereby simplifying and accelerating earlier treatment, when appropriate. Importantly, blood-based tests could also support improved care for people in underserved communities and areas where access to amyloid PET and CSF testing are not a viable option.

As a pioneer in the AD field and an hhceco company, Eisai is strongly committed to supporting the development of an environment that includes the blood-based diagnosis of AD. Using multiple approaches, Eisai collaborates with several diagnostic companies and with local governments to expand the dementia ecosystem. This investment and Eisai's collaboration with C2N are examples of such activities, through which we seek to provide and support solutions that can help relieve the anxieties of people living with AD, their families and care partners.

