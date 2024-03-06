Employment Can Stop Us From Illegal Migration, Say Herat Youth

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Complaining about unemployment, some youth in western Herat province say the government should provide them with work so they avoid illegally going to foreign countries.

These daily wagers say they regularly come to central part of Herat city to find work, but often return homes empty handed.

Abdullah, one of them, told Pajhwok Afghan News most people wanted to illegally travel to Iran and other countries due to unemployment.

“Security has improved in the country, but the government must take more measures and come up with plans to create employment for the people”.

Abdullah. a mason with signs of poverty visible on his face, said he found work one day in a week and could not meet his family's needs.

Habib Rahman another worker, who along with his family has been displaced from northern Faryab province to Herat, said he paid 30 afs taxi fare daily to reach the square, but rarely found work.

As the only bread winner of his family, Rahman said it was not easy to bear the heavy load of his family expenses on his shoulders alone.

He asked the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to provide them with employment opportunities otherwise they have no option than seeking refuge in foreign countries.

Experts of economic affairs consider unemployment as main reason of migration to other countries. They think the government and private sector must provide permanent employment to the unemployed youth.

An expert, Muslim Marvi told Pajhwok:“Businessmen must create industries and employ laborers.”

Marvi believed the government should devise long term plans to overcome the unemployment issue and prevent people from traveling to foreign countries for job purposes.

Labor and Social Affairs director said so far 7,400 working licenses have been distributed to workers during the past one year in Herat, which is unprecedented.

Hafiz Mirza Mohammad Abu Mansoor said work opportunities became thin in cold weather.

He hoped employment opportunities would increase as the weather turns warm.

He said different mineral extraction projects have been initiated in Herat so the people must refrain from travelling to other countries because jobs will increase and soon thousands of people will be engaged in mining in the country.

