PSG Celebrates International Women's Day At Education City Stadium

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will celebrate International Women's Day at Education City Stadium on Friday from 2pm to and 4pm, PSG said in a press release Wednesday.

The event is open to girls of all ages who wish to come experience the thrills of being part of a fully immersive Paris Siant-Germain experience.

Located in the heart of Education City, PSG has partnered with Qatar Foundation to deliver fun filled football activities to commemorate the occasion.

Celebrating International Women's Day has always been a milestone event for Paris Saint-Germain. With over 100 girls enrolled across their Football and Handball programs (The largest sports organization for girls in Qatar) PSG Academy continuously strives to identify innovative ways to engage the female community by providing exceptional and inclusive experiences.

The release said PSG encourages all girls passionate about celebrating International Women's Day to join and celebrate the occasion.

More information can be had by contacting 3306 2115 or by following @psgacademyqatar on Instagram.



