Layali Katara Ramadan Tent At The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort has announced that it will open the Layali Katara Ramadan Tent, immersed in the rich tapestry of the Middle Eastern folklore and featuring a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity.

"Amidst the panoramic backdrop of the Arabian Gulf and the mesmerising Doha skyline indulge your senses in an opulent buffet spread, a symphony of flavours that pays homage to the authentic essence of Arabic cuisine while embracing international culinary delights," a statement said.

Nestled in the heart of Katara - Cultural Village, The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort is an architectural landmark that seamlessly weaves the most exquisite elements of the Mughal and Ottoman cultures, while providing unparalleled privacy and a memorable stay, it was explained.

The Chedi Katara offers 91 keys, comprising 59 luxurious rooms and suites overlooking the serene seascape and 32 state-of-the-art private villas with a private pool and a lavish garden.

The Iftar buffet is available from sunset to 8pm at QR295 per person and the Sohour buffet from 9pm to 2am at QR295 per person. Iftar on the go is available for QR350 for two persons, the statement added.

