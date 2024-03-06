Auto Class Cars Open New Showroom In Lusail

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Auto Class Cars, the authorised general distributor for MG in Qatar, has announced the opening of its new showroom in Lusail, a statement said.

Concurrently, Auto Class Cars unveiled the MG Whale, its latest SUV coupé model. The launch event was graced by MG Motors Middle East operations managing director Tom Lee, Auto Class Cars general manager Frank Zauner, general sales manager Zaher Janbih and marketing manager Ahmad Firoozi and guests.

Zauner said the new showroom opening and the launch of MG Whale aligns with Auto Class Cars' ambitious objectives for growth and expansion, designed to cater to the customers' needs and reach a wider audience seamlessly and efficiently.

Lee stated that Qatar is a dynamic market that is ever evolving in a unique pace. "We have witnessed remarkable shifts in consumer preferences. We have, alongside our partner Auto Class Cars, adapted perfectly to the market as we aim to provide the best cars, best customer experience and competitive prices for our customers. Our success in Qatar is clearly shown by our sales which went up by 29% in 2023 compared to the year before, which is very impressive.”

Firoozi, said: "At Auto Class Cars and MG Qatar, our dedication lies in consistently exceeding customer expectations and ensuring their utmost satisfaction. Our ongoing commitment to expansion aligns with the growing needs of our clientele, evident in our new showroom and frequent new car launches. We reaffirm our pledge to uphold the core values of our brand by delivering unparalleled products and services."

The futuristic design and the daring coupe-like silhouette of the MG Whale embody the youthful and progressive spirit of the people who live and work in the vibrant cities of the region. The Whale-inspired details like its signature front grille and Baleen daytime running lamps help convey the playfulness, intelligence, and grace of its namesake. Other marine-related cues include Whale-fin door mirrors and a Whale-tail spoiler and gearshift.

Additionally, traits like the two-tone glossy black roof, matte gold bumper accents, chrome dual exhaust pipes, and silver decoration add to the visual appeal of the SUV Coupe. The car also rides on stylish 19-inch alloy wheels. The well-laid-out, premium quality cabin that will ensure daily commutes and long journeys are quiet, hassle-free, and comfortable thanks to features like electric seat adjustments with memory seats, dual-zone air conditioning, and a power-operated panoramic sunroof.

The other salient features include a 9-speaker BOSE sound system, 256-colour ambient lighting setup, integrated dual 12 Curved Panoramic Screen, an HD 360°surround view system and a host of active and passive safety features, a chassis rated for high levels of torsional stiffness, which will provide maximum protection and a dynamic advantage.

The sleek SUV Coupe is driven by a 2L turbocharged engine producing 231hp and 370 Nm torque coupled to an 8-speed automatic gearbox that helps minimise fuel consumption.

The MG Whale and the full line up of MG models are available at Auto Class Cars showroom on Salwa Road and Lusail. All the cars will benefit from the brand's six-year/200,000 km warranty, the statement added.

