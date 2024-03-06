6Th Qatar-US Strategic Dialogue Marks New Milestones In Relations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times)



Amendment to the bilateral Defence Co-operation Agreement

Signing of a memorandum of co-operation on biometric data-sharing and a MoU to open the first 'American Corner' in Qatar since 2014.

Blinken appreciates Qatar's mediation efforts in Gaza

US grateful for Qatar's support in addressing Afghanistan challenges

Session discusses upgrades to the Al-Udeid Air Base base Qatar and the US hold consultations on emerging technology like AI

Global Co-operation

Economic Commercial, Trade, and Investment Cooperation

Counterterrorism, Security, and Law Enforcement Partnership

Defence Co-operation

Education and Cultural Cooperation

Labor and Human Rights Issues

Emerging Technology

FIFA Men's World Cup 2026

Forward Together

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the State of Qatar and the US of America on the occasion of the 6th Qatar-US Strategic Dialogue.The joint statement reads as follows: HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and Secretary of State of the US of America Antony Blinken led the 6th Qatar-US Strategic Dialogue on March 5, 2024, in Washington, D.C.The topics at this year's Dialogue highlighted the breadth and depth of the 50-year Qatar-US relationship, from economic and security co-operation to emerging technology and fostering connections among cities and communities between both countries.Qatar and the US announced several new milestones, including an amendment to the bilateral Defence Co-operation Agreement, a Memorandum of Co-operation on biometric data-sharing to enhance law enforcement and counterterrorism co-operation, and a Memorandum of Understanding to open the first "American Corner" in Qatar since 2014.A special session dedicated to the FIFA Men's World Cup centered on event organisation, legacy, and security at the 2022 tournament in Doha - marking the passing of the baton from Qatar to North America ahead of the 2026 World Cup.Qatar and US officials discussed key priorities, including Venezuela, Gaza, Afghanistan, global humanitarian assistance and development, the Horn of Africa, Yemen, and Ukraine.Secretary Blinken expressed his deep appreciation for Qatar's continued leadership in the region, including important mediation efforts to facilitate humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza and secure the release of hostages, including US citizens, held by Hamas.US and Qatari officials also discussed challenges in Afghanistan and the extraordinary teamwork between the two countries on the relocation to the US, through Qatar, of thousands of eligible individuals from Afghanistan.A new US-Qatar Agreement in Temporary Hosting of Individuals at Risk Due to the Situation in Afghanistan, announced during the Dialogue, is already enhancing America's ability to process Afghanistan relocations through Qatar. The US expressed gratitude for Qatar's continued support on the protection of US interests in Afghanistan.Qatar and the US shared concerns about instability in the Horn of Africa and the worsening humanitarian situation and continued fighting in Sudan. Both sides underscored their commitment to promoting a negotiated political settlement to the Yemen conflict, while condemning unlawful and destabilising attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. On Lebanon, the two sides underscored the need to press Lebanon's leaders to end the presidential impasse and implement economic reforms. On Ukraine, the US expressed deep appreciation for Qatar's pledge of $100mn in humanitarian aid, as well as Qatar's recent success in brokering a deal to reunite with their families 11 Ukrainian children - the third and largest group of children reunited, thanks to Qatari diplomacy.Qatar and the US highlighted the strong economic and commercial relations between the two countries and discussed trade and two-way investment, as well as advancing co-operation in the fields of innovation, critical minerals, technology, secure information communications technology, and clean energy. The Qatari side outlined opportunities offered by the Qatari Third National Development Strategy of 2024 - 2030.Qatar and the US highlighted their strong bilateral security partnership, expressing a desire to build greater collaboration and capacity in aviation and border security, information sharing, countering violent extremism and combating terrorism and the financing of terrorism. The US expressed its appreciation for robust ongoing counterterrorism coordination between the two countries. To further deepen bilateral law enforcement and counterterrorism co-operation, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Qatari Ministry of Interior committed to signing a new Memorandum of Co-operation on Biometric Data-sharing.The two governments further strengthened their co-operation and close security partnership under the existing Qatar-US Defence Co-operation Agreement and reaffirmed their commitment to promote peace and stability, counterterrorism, and grow the enduring Qatar-US defence partnership. In this context, the two sides emphasised the strategic significance of Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar for promoting regional peace and stability. They also discussed future upgrades to the base to increase efficiency and sustainability. The delegations also discussed the latest progress in military co-operation, specifically in foreign military sales, military doctrine and intelligence development.The US underscored the importance of deepening people-to-people ties to promote diversity, inclusion, and institutional excellence. US and Qatari officials also discussed additional areas of collaboration, including increasing professional and research-led academic exchanges. The two governments signed a Memorandum of Understanding to open the first "American Corner" in Qatar since 2014 at the Community College of Qatar.In January 2024, the Qatari Ministry of Education and Higher Education announced plans to boost Qatari student enrollment in American higher education institutions in both Qatar and the US. Building on the existing US Fulbright Scholars program, Qatar revived the Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program, and a Qatari Fulbright scholar will travel to the US in academic year 2024-2025.Qatar and the US discussed joint efforts to combat human trafficking and advance labour rights. The two governments noted the importance of advancing co-operation to strengthen labour protection, including access to justice, as outlined in the November 2022 Letter of Intent signed by Secretary Blinken and Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani. They expressed a shared desire to deepen protections for trafficking victims through screening and victim referral procedures. Both sides discussed how to address rising antisemitism and Islamophobia around the world.Qatar and the US held high-level interagency consultations on emerging technology - the first ever such session in a Strategic Dialogue with a regional partner. Both sides discussed the risks and benefits of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and recognised the urgent need for common-sense guardrails for developing and deploying AI that is safe, secure, and trustworthy. The US and Qatar decided to explore ways to deepen co-operation on emerging technologies to advance global health, food security, education, energy, and the fight against climate change.Following the Letter of Intent on building strong World Cup legacies signed by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in 2022, the two sides convened a special Strategic Dialogue session devoted to World Cup "lessons learned" and knowledge transfer from the 2022 tournament in Doha on topics ranging from cybersecurity to major event organisation. Officials from the Governments of Canada and Mexico, co-hosts along with the US of the 2026 World Cup, also participated in the discussion - along with representatives from US municipalities hosting games in 2026.Qatar and the US emphasised the importance of continued partnership and cooperation on key issues, consolidating state-of-the-art defence facilities, combating terrorism and terrorist financing, expanding trade and investment, and enhancing educational and cultural co-operation. Both sides look forward to the next Strategic Dialogue, to be held in Doha.