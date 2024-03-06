“Biodiversity And Climate Change” Interview With Marco Galaverni, WWF

For our Future magazine, WWF Programme & Oasis Director Marco Galaverni discusses biodiversity loss and climate change as he comments the results of the WWF Living Planet Report 2022.

Read the story here

About The Sofidel Group

The Sofidel Group, a privately held company owned by the Stefani and Lazzareschi families, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 12 countries – Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,400 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact and the international WWF Climate Savers program, the Sofidel Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is committed to promoting sustainable development. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Fabio Vitali

...

