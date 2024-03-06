The Finance Gap For Women Entrepreneurs Is $1.7 Trillion. Here's How To Close It

(MENAFN- 3BL) By Mark Muckerheide

Originally published on World Economic Forum .

Violeta Pacheco Mejía is an entrepreneur who owns Tejidos Peruanos , a designer, eco-friendly alpaca and cotton clothing company based in Lima, Peru. Over the past 18 years, she has expanded her business, opening a thriving factory that employs 14 women, and exports products to more than six countries. Yet each of the investments for her growing business, including purchasing a building, hiring employees, and acquiring more raw materials and equipment, were financed through a loan her husband received from the bank. As a woman, Violeta couldn't access a loan on her own.

Like her, many women around the world don't have the same opportunities as men; the total micro, small, or medium enterprise (MSME) finance gap for women is estimated to be valued at $1.7 trillion . Yet women entrepreneurs own 22% of micro-enterprises and 32% of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). More broadly, 740 million women globally are unbanked, according to the World Bank's 2021 database , and 2.4 billion women worldwide lack the same economic rights as men. Unless we make conscious efforts to include women, financial interventions miss the mark.

