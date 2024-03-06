Comcast Celebrates Women's History Month

MENAFN - 3BL) At Comcast NBCUniversal, we are committed year-round to celebrating the triumphs and contributions of women to our company and society. This Women's History Month, we are amplifying the stories of remarkable women technologists, nonprofit founders, entrepreneurs, entertainers, and more who are creating pathways to a better, more equitable world.

Xfinity

This March, Xfinity is showcasing diverse voices of influential women leading in TV, movies, music, and beyond with the specially curated“Women's History Month” collection.

The destination features high-quality content from available networks and streaming services, as well as new original works like Black Girls, a documentary exploring intergenerational healing that traces the spectrum of advocacy among Black women from a variety of angles. Plus, for the first time ever, Xfinity welcomes Comcast's Women's Network employee resource group recommendations to the collection.

Xfinity customers can find this exclusive content and more within the Black Experience on Xfinity destination or on X1, Flex, or Xumo Stream Box by saying“Women's History Month” into their voice remote.

Comcast Newsmakers

Comcast Newsmakers will release new interviews with leaders championing the well-being and advancement of women and girls, including Teresa C. Younger of the Ms. Foundation for Women and Stephanie J. Hull of Girls Inc. Watch the interviews online or say“Comcast Newsmakers” into your Xfinity Voice Remote.

NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is celebrating Women's History Month with their“Women's HerStory: Invest. Intersect. Inspire.” campaign. Throughout March, NBCUniversal is hosting events and programming across its portfolio of brands to honor and elevate the voices of all women across the company, the world, and throughout history.

This March, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises' award-winning social responsibility initiative, Mujeres Imparables/Unstoppable Women , will celebrate the fifth anniversary of its ongoing work supporting the advancement of Latinas in all walks of life. To mark the occasion, on International Women's Day on March 8, a new Spanish-language PSA titled Sé Imparable / Be Unstoppable will launch across Telemundo's broadcast and digital channels running throughout the month along with programming specials, interview segments and employee events.

Sky

Sky is celebrating women from all walks of life throughout March with a curated collection of titles celebrating female stories and experiences. Working in partnership with its Women@Sky employee resource group, the powerful aggregated collection of female-led films, shows, and documentaries will be available for all customers. UK and Ireland customers can say 'Inspirational Women' into their remote to access the collection.

Digital Equity & Social Impact

Comcast proudly invests in organizations that celebrate and support women and girls through Project UP , our comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities. This includes ongoing partnerships with NPower , whose Command Shift Coalition is seeking to double the number of non-traditional, tech-skilled women of color hired in the tech industry over the next 10 years; and Reboot Representation , a tech coalition working to double the number of Black, Latina, and Native American women receiving computing degrees by 2025. Through the coalition, Reboot funds a diversity of nonprofits and institutions focused on women including:



The Last Mile Education Fund which addresses the critical gaps in financial support for low-income, underrepresented college students;

Break Through Tech which creates new pathways into computing degrees and tech careers for women and non-binary undergraduates;

Natives Rising which economically empower Indigenous communities through access to tech careers and entrepreneurship; and Spelman College which funds tech programs for Black women majoring in computing who will graduate in 2025.

Our impact also extends throughout our local communities, including partnerships with:



Girls Inc which supports youth across the country interested in STEM fields including at locations in Minnesota, Colorado, New Mexico, Oregon, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire

Science Club for Girls (SCG) which provides free, experiential STEM programs and mentorship for girls and gender-expansive youth in Cambridge, MA; and YWCA Seattle | King | Snohomish to support a Digital Navigator program at one of their four Seattle-based Lift Zones .

Comcast Spectacor

On March 14, Comcast Spectacor will host the second annual Next Shift: Mentoring the Next Generation of Female Leaders presented by Holman , as part of its year-round efforts to promote and foster female talent. After a successful debut in 2023, the Philadelphia Flyers are excited to bring back the mentoring program that matches young women ages 18-22 with different female leaders, executives, and front office staff and provides them with a behind-the-scenes look at integral roles within a game-day operation of a National Hockey League (NHL) team.

Military and Veteran Affairs

For the third consecutive year, Comcast NBCUniversal is a proud sponsor of the Military Women's Memorial the largest repository documenting women's military service. We are excited to support their mission of documenting women veterans' service through its Make HERstory Register . This online portal allows women veterans as well as their family and loved ones to document their service, which will be preserved for future generations and historical research.

Our Employees

All year long, our female-focused employee and technology resource groups (ERGs and TRGs) execute impactful programming for women and allies that support professional development, community building, and personal growth. This month, our TECHWomen TRG will host its second-annual day-long summit, themed“INSPIRE,” where thousands of members around the globe will gather, either in-person or virtually, for a day of learning, networking, fun, and innovative thinking. The Summit features a compelling lineup of technical and professional development segments featuring TECHWomen members, their allies and senior leaders from across Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky, as well as keynotes from two outstanding thought leaders, Sinead Bovell and Ariel Ekblaw.

As part of our DE&I Speaker Series, employees will tune in to a broadcast from CNBC Senior Media & Tech Correspondent Julia Boorstin who will join us for a fireside chat at the TECHWomen Global Summit where she will discuss her new book, When Women Lead, which brings together the stories of over sixty women leaders as well as research into the once undervalued characteristics that led to their success.

Our passionate employees inspire us all and we're grateful for their commitment to making our company a place where it's safe to be curious and grow. Meet a couple of our teammates below and learn more about how they are driving inclusion at Comcast:



