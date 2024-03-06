SAIC Raises More Than 3.1 Million Equivalent Meals In 2023 Feeding America Campaign

(MENAFN- 3BL) SAIC, in our 10th consecutive year of combating hunger in the U.S. through our partnership with Feeding America, raised more than $311,908 during Hunger Action Month in September 2023. The total amount raised, with the help of donations and fundraising efforts by SAIC employees, is the equivalent of more than 3.1 million meals for people across the country who face food insecurity.

SAIC employees embraced the company's Give A Meal Team Challenge, participating in a variety of activities that included events to raise funds, along with volunteering at their local food banks. Their generosity, time and dedication resulted in more than $131,000 in direct contributions, which were matched by a company donation.

Over the past 10 years, SAIC has helped provide approximately 25 million meals to people in need through our partnership with Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization. For every dollar given, Feeding America provides at least 10 meals to those facing hunger.

According to the USDA, more than 34 million people, including 9 million children, in the U.S. are food insecure. SAIC and our employees are proud to support Feeding America year after year in the fight against hunger and making a difference in our local communities.

SAIC Feeding America Campaign Executive Sponsors

Maria Bishop

SVP, Internal Audit and Internal Controls

Jeff Raver

VP, Environmental, Social and Governance Integration

Learn more about our citizenship partnerships and initiatives at our Citizenship and Community Engagement page .