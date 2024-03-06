Subaru Helps Over 52,000 Shelter Pets Find Loving Homes Through Annual Subaru Loves Pets® Month

(MENAFN- 3BL) CAMDEN, N.J., March 6, 2024 /3BL/ - Subaru of America, Inc. today announced a record number of pet adoptions resulting from its Subaru Loves Pets® initiative, which took place in October 2023. The annual adoption campaign helped over 52,000 shelter pets find loving homes with the support of over 600 Subaru retailers and partner shelters nationwide. During Subaru Loves Pets month, participating retailers also donated more than $1.8 million to hundreds of local shelters, rescues, and pet organizations, helping to support the care of animals across the country.

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc.: “Subaru is dedicated to supporting animals in need, including helping to unite thousands of shelter pets with their forever homes nationwide every October. Achieving over 52,000 pet adoptions in a single month would not have been possible without the support of our committed retailers, compassionate shelter partners, and everyone who embraced pet ownership in October.”

During the October 2023 Subaru Loves Pets campaign, more than 600 Subaru retailers nationwide hosted adoption events in partnership with local animal shelters. For each pet adopted during the month of October, participating retailers made a $100 donation to their partner shelter.* Additionally, Subaru contributed $20 to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®) for each purchase of select Subaru Pet-Friendly Accessories, including pet harnesses, seat protectors, and travel bowls, via Subaru Parts Online .** Furthermore, for each“Animal” badge ordered through Subaru Badge of Ownership in October, Subaru donated $1 to the ASPCA.***

Since the inception of the October adoption campaign, Subaru and its retailers have supported the adoption of more than 157,000 shelter pets. Subaru also celebrated the fifth annual National Make A Dog's Day on October 22, 2023. The national holiday created by Subaru encourages dog lovers everywhere to do something special for their canine companions while advocating for the adoption of Underdogs – older, physically challenged, and“different” dogs that often face challenges in finding loving homes.

Since 2008 through a variety of adoption initiatives, Subaru has positively impacted over 480,000 animals and donated over $52 million to national and local pet organizations. For more information about Subaru Loves Pets, please visit and follow #SubaruLovesPets on social media.

*Disclaimer: Subaru retailers donated $100 for every pet adopted from partner shelters from October 1, 2023 through October 31, 2023 up to $3,100 per retailer.

**Disclaimer: Maximum donation of $10,000. Donation applied to orders placed from 12:01 AM ET Saturday, October 1, 2023 through 11:59 PM ET Monday, October 31, 2023, through participating retailers' Subaru Parts Online websites. Rear Bumper Protector Mat was excluded from promotion.

***Disclaimer: Maximum donation of $5,000. Applied to orders placed from 12:01 AM ET Saturday, October 1, 2023 through 11:59 PM ET Monday, October 31, 2023 through badgeofownership.

