Forest Positive Coalition Welcomes New Member: IKEA


3/6/2024 2:02:32 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) Forest Positive Coalition has been pleased to welcome a new member, IKEA, bringing the Coalition's membership to 22 CGF members committed to removing deforestation, forest degradation and conversion from palm oil, soy, paper, pulp, and fibre-based packaging, and beef supply chains.

The full list of Coalition members are: Asia Paper and Pulp (APP) Sinar Mas, Carrefour, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Danone, Essity, General Mills, Grupo Bimbo, IKEA, Jerónimo Martins, Mars, Inc., McDonald's, METRO AG, Mondelēz International, Neste, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, Reckitt, Sainsbury's, Tesco, Unilever, and Walmart.

The Forest Positive Coalition was formed in 2020 by The CGF and brings together 22 of the world's largest retailers and manufacturers, with a combined market value of around US $2 trillion, to take collective action to remove deforestation, forest conversion and degradation from key commodity supply chains.

