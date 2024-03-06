Elon Musk Speaks Up Amid Buzz About Funding Donald Trump's US Presidential Bid: 'To Be Super Clear...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly met former Republican US President Donald Trump who was allegedly seeking cash infusion for his re-election, the billionaire on Wednesday cleared that he is not funding any of the US presidential polls candidates to a report in The New York Times, Donald Trump on Sunday met Musk and a number of wealthy Republican donors. It is said that Trump is hoping to have a \"one-on-one discussion\" with the SpaceX CEO, the owner-executive chairman of X (formerly Twitter), took to his microblogging platform to clear that he is not funding either the Republicans or the Democrats for the upcoming US Presidential elections.\"Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President,\" Musk wrote on Wednesday, Nikki Haley ended her long-shot challenge to Trump, ensuring he will be the Republican Party's candidate in a rematch with Biden in November, Trump's personal fortune was hit from judgments against him in a New York civil fraud case, and a separate defamation trial. According to a NYT report, Trump is now seeking contributions to his campaign for the US president 2022, Musk asked Americans to elect a Republican Congress in US midterm elections in order to counterbalance Joe Biden's Democrats the billionaire has long sought to cast himself as 'politically independent', he had stated that he voted for Joe Biden in 2020. However, since then, Musk has criticised the US President and has been in clash with the Biden's administration December last year, Elon Musk's mother accused Biden of \"standing in the way\" of the billionaire's plans to make the world a better place. Before that in November, a tweet posted by Musk was labelled as“abhorrent” by the White House has also said that he would not vote for Biden again.

