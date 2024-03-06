Bengaluru's First Driverless Metro Train Along Yellow Line To Undergo Track Testing From March 7

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru's first driverless metro train is all set to undergo track testing along the Yellow line from tomorrow, March 7th. A new era of transportation is starting in Hebbagodi, Bengaluru as the city prepares to introduce its first-ever driverless metro train. This groundbreaking development promises to transform the way residents travel, offering enhanced efficiency, safety, and convenience.

The much-anticipated testing phase of the driverless metro train is set to commence tomorrow, marking a significant milestone in Bengaluru's transit infrastructure. The train, which arrived at Hebbagodi depot on February 14, is a state-of-the-art six-coach metro sourced from China. Operating on the yellow line, this cutting-edge metro train will cover a distance of 18.82 kilometres, connecting commuters from Road to Bommasandra. With advanced technology at its core, the driverless metro aims to streamline travel, reducing congestion and commute times for passengers.