Study Reveals Man Who Received 217 Covid Vaccines Boasts Fully Functional Immune System

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A man in Germany took 217 Covid vaccines, surprising even the pro-vaccine campaigners. In a time when there is growing discontentment with pharmaceutical companies and the linkage of vaccine intakes with various adverse health effects, the man has come out as a rare character who took COVID-19 vaccines in excess.

A team at Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nuremberg (FAU) in Germany read about the man in a newspaper and contacted him for examinations and tests. The man was willingly obliged to study in Germany's Erlangen city. The tests showcased surprising results.

Despite high doses of the vaccine, the man's immune system was intact and running. The vaccine intake has had no negative impact on the body system so far. Though the story of 217 vaccine doses has not been confirmed, there is recorded evidence of the man taking 134 doses of the vaccine.

The case study has been published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal. The scientists expected the man's antigen cells to become weaker to SARS-CoV-2. However, despite hyper vaccination nothing of the sort has been recorded by the medical and examining team.

Katharina Kocher, one of the leading authors of the study said,“We were able to take blood samples ourselves when the man received a further vaccination during the study at his own insistence. We were able to use these samples to determine exactly how the immune system reacts to the vaccination.

The number of memory cells was just as high in our test case as in the control group. Overall, we did not find any indication for a weaker immune response, rather the contrary.”