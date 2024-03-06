Explained: Govt Launches Chakshu Portal To Curb Online Fraud; Know What It Is? How To Use?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) These days, people are being defrauded and fooled by hackers, and there has been an increase in internet fraud and phony calls. The Centre has established a new "Chakshu Portal" in response to the concerns raised in order to protect users. In order to stop fraudulent calls, TRAI has previously requested that telecom providers use the Caller Name Presentation (CNAP) service. Through this site, users will be able to report fraudulent calls and texts as part of the Central Government's Sanchar Sathi Initiative, which is being developed by the Department of Telecommunications.

The Chakshu portal, a Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) that interfaces with Sanchar Saathi, was created as part of the Sanchar Saathi Initiative. A number of reports, including messages and numbers, were available for stakeholders to act upon promptly through the site. The government would be able to combat online fraud with the use of the Chakshu site, according to Union IT and Communications Minister Piyush Goyal.

According to the Union Minister, throughout the last nine months, the government has blocked 1,008 bank accounts connected to illegal transactions and prevented fraud of roughly Rs 1,000 from happening to private citizens.

What is Chakshu portal?

Through the Chakshu site, which was introduced as part of the Central Government's Sanchar Sathi project, users would be able to report fraudulent correspondence. This correspondence may have been conducted by spoof calls, texts, emails, and so on. In addition, consumers have the ability to file complaints regarding SIM cards, bank accounts, and payment wallets.

Why the name Chakshu?

The Sanskrit term "Chakshu," which means "eye," was chosen by the Department of Telecommunications because this site would function as an eye for users, helping to follow and protect them from any digital catastrophe. Along with the Department of Telecommunications, it will keep an eye on any suspicious activity. The platform will also communicate complaints that have been filed regarding suspicious numbers with the central government, banks, and other financial organizations.

How will it help you?

Users will be able to report cellphone numbers and messages that are being used for phony calls using this page. This will make it easier for the authorities to prosecute them.

How to use Chakshu portal?

Visit gov first.

Here, select Citizen Centric Services and then click on the Chakshu option.

Read the disclaimer that follows, then click "Report."

You will find a form to fill out with information about the scam, including the type and time of communication, on the following page.

After then, you'll need to continue entering the OTP and filling up your information.

Following this, a false communication complaint will be filed.

