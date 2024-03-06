'Rs 18,999' Trends On Social Media & Realme's New Smartphone Is The Reason

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Realme has announced the launch of two new smartphones in India. The newly launched Realme 12 and Realme 12+ 5G are new additions to the Realme 12 series in India.

These smartphones include a number of notable features, such as triple back cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G processor up to 5,000mAh with support for SuperVOOC rapid charging, and more.

You can buy Realme 12+ 5G at the price of Rs 18,999 and "Rs 18,999" has started trending on X (formerly known as Twitter). Take a look at it:



When can you buy the smartphone?

The phones will be on sale for the first time on March 6–10, starting 3:00 PM IST. As an initial offer, Realme is selling the Realme Buds T300 with the Plus variant. When ordering the Realme 12 5G, customers will receive a free pair of Realme Buds Wireless 3.

All about Realme 12+ 5G

The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset, which powers the Realme 12+ 5G, has eight cores: two Arm Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz and two Arm Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. It runs on a 6nm manufacturing technology and processes graphics using the Arm Mali-G68 GPU.

8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage are the memory and storage combinations offered. Operating on Realme UI 5.0, which is based on Android 14, the Realme 12+ 5G is expected to get software upgrades for three years and security patches for two years.