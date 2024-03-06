Sumit Nagal Displays Grit At Indian Wells Masters, Narrowly Loses In Final Qualifying Round

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian tennis sensation Sumit Nagal displayed tremendous resilience in a hard-fought match against South Korea's Seong-chan Hong during the final qualifying round of the Indian Wells Masters. Despite putting up a spirited fight, Nagal narrowly lost the encounter with a scoreline of 6-2, 2-6, 6-7 (4-7) on Tuesday. In his earlier match, Nagal secured a convincing victory over American wildcard Stefan Dostanic, winning 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the qualifying matches.
Despite the setback against Hong, Nagal's impressive performance has earned him 10 valuable ranking points and a substantial prize of USD 14,400. The 26-year-old tennis prodigy has been making headlines, notably becoming the first Indian men's singles player in a decade to reach the second round of the Australian Open.
Additionally, Nagal celebrated success by clinching the Chennai Challengers title, propelling him into the top-100 rankings. While facing challenges in recent tournaments in Pune and Dubai, Nagal's resilience and achievements continue to make him a prominent figure in Indian tennis.
Also Read:
Indian Boxer Nishant Dev triumphs at 1st Olympic qualifier; Shiva Thapa, Ankushita Boro face challenges
MENAFN06032024007385015968ID1107943924
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.