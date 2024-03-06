Will Welcome Chirag Paswan If He Joins INDIA Bloc, Says CPI-ML Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 7 (IANS) After Tejashwi Yadav, CPI-ML national General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said that he will welcome LJP-Ram Vilas chief Chirag Paswan if he comes into the INDIA bloc in Bihar.

Interacting with media persons here on Wednesday, he also said that the INDIA bloc will contest strongly in Bihar and Jharkhand, and his party will contest one seat (Kodarma) in Jharkhand.

“If anyone would come to the INDIA bloc by leaving PM Narendra Modi, we will welcome them. If Chirag Paswan would come to the INDIA bloc, we will welcome him as well,” Bhattacharya said.

He also said that he has full faith that the INDIA bloc will give a respectful number of seats to his party.

"The seat-sharing formula in Jharkhand has been finalised and our party will contest the Kodarma Lok Sabha constituency. We have a meeting of the politburo on March 9 and 10 to discuss the seats of Bihar. After three to four days, we will finalise the seats of Bihar as well," he said.

The CPI-ML chief also lauded the decision of the Supreme Court quashing electoral bonds.

"The SBI urged the Supreme Court to give time till June 20. It is unbelievable in the current digital era. The bank is asking for time till June 20 so that the Lok Sabha election can be completed. Banks can check the transactions of any account within a few minutes. The bank should have details of the money... I want to appeal to the Supreme Court to ask the bank to release the details as soon as possible," he added.