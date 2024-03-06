B'luru Water Crisis: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Warns Of Protests If Problems Not Resolved Soon

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 6 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bengaluru South constituency Tejasvi Surya has warned of staging protests in front of the Vidhana Soudha here if the Siddaramaiah-led state government fails to address the drinking water crisis in the state capital city soon.

Following a meeting with Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) chairman Ram Prasath Manohar V, Surya said that if the water crisis is not resolved within a week, the Karnataka unit of BJP would lead protests at Vidhana Soudha.

"The government, despite being aware of having to face this situation, failed to take up precautionary measures. As a result of this negligence, today, the people of Bengaluru are facing this tough water crisis. This shows the sheer neglect of the decision makers and their irresponsibility towards Bengaluru," he said.

He said that the Siddaramaiah-led government has been attempting to address the issue unscientifically and offered suggestions for quick solutions to the issue to the BWSSB.

"Treated water must be provided for non-potable usage for bulk users like industries and in the construction sector. Drinking water must be redistributed to places where there is stress. Geologists must be consulted on locations where new borewells can be dug up.

"Instead of disrupting existing contractual water tanker supply, water distribution must be done by efficiently managing other water tankers. Cauvery Stage-5 (water supply plan) must be completed at the earliest through which water availability at the proposed regions can be addressed," the BJP leader added.

Surya also said that the water shortage problem is worsening with many apartments and RWAs running out of water and even the Chief Minister's Office calling on water tankers to fulfil the water requirements.

"In the event that these (problem-solving) measures are not taken up within one week, the BJP will lead protests in front of Vidhana Soudha demanding the government's response to the pressing needs of the people," he added.