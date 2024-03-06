Rahul Gandhi Writes To Kerala CM Seeking CBI Probe Into Death Of Veterinary Student

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 6 (IANS) Wayanad Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding a CBI probe into the death of J.S. Siddharth, a second-year BVSC student who was found hanging in his hostel room at the College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Pookode, on February 18.

The college is located in the Congress leader's constituency.

“Siddharth's tragic death after days of rigorous torture at the university has shocked our collective conscience. The perpetrators are active members of the SFI. The university administration as well as the law enforcement agencies sought to shield the perpetrators instead of bringing them to book.

"The Kerala government has a moral duty to act impartially. We demand a CBI investigation into the death of Siddarath. The future of our youth cannot be sacrificed at the altar of ruthless political ambitions,” Rahul Gandhi said.

So far, 18 accused persons have been arrested in connection with the case, while the Vice Chancellor, Dean, and the Assistant Warden of the institute have been placed under suspension.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has also written to the Kerala High Court seeking a probe by a sitting judge or a retired judge of the high court or the apex court.