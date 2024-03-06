Who Is Anuradha Choudhary, The Real Life 'Revolver Rani' Set To 'Marry' Gangster Kala Jatheri?

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) A satirical love story was turned into a Bollywood flick, 'Revolver Rani' (2014) starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role, which portrayed the whimsical blend of politics and romance.

The film told the tale of a 'female don' whose words were as lethal as the barrel of her gun.

But behind the cinematic allure lies a true-life narrative, where the term 'Revolver Rani' finds its roots in the enigmatic persona of Anuradha Chaudhary, a.k.a. 'Madam Minz'.

It is pertinent to mention here that in June 2022, during the investigation into popular Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala's killing, her name had come up as a suspect.

According to Haryana police, Anuradha and her gang members engaged in high-profile extortions, liquor smuggling, arms trafficking, and land grabbing by killing her opponents.

Jailed gangster Sandeep a.k.a. Kala Jatheri, and his lady love Anuradha alias 'Revolver Rani' from Rajasthan, are set to tie the knot in what promises to be a wedding shrouded in secrecy on March 12 at the Jatheri village in Haryana's Sonepat.

Madam Minz's relationship with Kala Jatheri started in 2020, as per Anuradha's dossier prepared by the Haryana Special Task Force, which has been accessed by IANS. It also claimed that the duo got married in the same year, putting a question mark over exchanging vows again.

In her student life, Anuradha fell in love with a person named Felix Deepak Minz while pursuing her MBA. However, her family members were against the relationship.

“Both defied their families' wishes and got married. Anuradha and her husband, Deepak Minz, ventured into a share trading business. They were making good profits from share market trading,” read the dossier.

However, things turned bad after some people conducted fraudulent transactions in her name, and soon she fell into debt in the share market business.

Anuradha had claimed that she had gone to the police to file a complaint, but all her efforts went in vain.

“The police kept delaying her case by assigning it to lower departments. Burdened by debt, Anuradha got implicated in criminal activities,” the dossier read.

It was then that Balbir Banuda, a history-sheeter, introduced Chaudhary to one of the dreaded gangsters of Rajasthan, Anandpal Singh.

“She sought financial help from Anandpal Singh and soon became involved in his gang. During her time with Anandpal, she taught him English and how to dress like a gentleman. Anandpal was a rural man who used to wear simple shirt-pants with a scarf before meeting Anuradha,” the dossier said.

Anandpal also taught Anuradha how to use AK-47 and other high-tech weapons. It was stated in the police records that gradually, she became an integral part of Anandpal's gang and often participated in criminal activities orchestrated by him.

As per sources, Anuradha and Anandpal were in a live-in relationship when the former was sentenced to two years in prison in a kidnapping case.

However, their ways parted when in 2016, a court in Rajasthan's Nagaur district announced a reward of Rs 20,000 on Anandpal. On June 24, 2017, Anandpal was killed in a police encounter at Sikar, Rajasthan.

“After her release from prison, Anuradha relocated to Delhi, where she came in contact with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi,” read the dossier, adding that she had met Jatheri during this period.

However, Anuradha and Kala Jatheri were arrested by the Rajasthan Police on July 31, 2021, from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, when they were returning from Uttarakhand.

“After interrogation, the police revealed that Anuradha and Kala Jatheri were married to each other,” the dossier stated.

The police also said that Anuradha disclosed her links with gangster Goldy Brar and her involvement in an international criminal syndicate, which included Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana, originally from Karnal, Haryana, and active in Thailand and Muktsar in Punjab.

“Anuradha is considered to be one of the most ruthless gangsters in Rajasthan. By August 2021, the police in Delhi and Rajasthan police had named her in more than 12 criminal cases, including for kidnapping, extortion, etc.,” the dossier read.

