Raj SI Exam Paper Leak Case: DSP's Son Among 14 Trainee Sis Sent To Six-Day SOG Remand

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 6 (IANS) Fourteen trainees arrested in connection with the sub-inspectors' (SI) recruitment paper leak case of 2021 in Rajasthan were produced before a court on Wednesday, which remanded them to the custody of the Special Operations Group (SOG) for six days.

Three of the accused trainee SIs were even heckled by the crowd present outside the court.

The SOG had obtained some 'shocking' information during the interrogation of Jagdish Vishnoi (41), the mastermind behind the JEN recruitment paper leak case, who was arrested on February 29. Based on the revelations, action has been taken against the trainee SIs.

On Wednesday morning, the SOG took the 14 trainees for medical examination before producing them in the court.

The SOG confirmed with IANS that the son of one of its officers is one among the 14 trainees arrested in the case.

Nagaur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Omprakash Godara's son is among the 14 trainee sub-inspectors who have been arrested in the SI exam paper leak case, ADGP (SOG) V.K. Singh told IANS on Wednesday.

"Yes, it is confirmed that Nagaur DSP's son is among the arrested accused," he said.

The police said the arrested trainee SI, Karanpal Godara, secured 22nd rank, adding that his father has gone on leave since his son's arrest.

The SOG on Tuesday arrested 14 trainee sub-inspectors, who were detained on Monday in connection with SI recruitment paper leak case.

The SOG has revealed that the question paper for the sub-inspector's recruitment exam in 2021 was leaked from the Ravindra Bal Bharti Senior Secondary School in Jaipur.

A member of the paper leak gang was already hiding in the school where the papers were supposed to be kept.

As soon as the room was sealed after putting the papers there, the gang member took them out from the packet, clicked photos and sent them to the gang leader, said ADGP Singh.

The role of the school principal, Rajesh Khandelwal, has also come under the lens of the SOG investigation.

The kingpins of the paper leak racket were reportedly in contact with Khandelwal for the past few years. He allegedly let the gang member hide inside the room where the question papers were stored, Singh added.