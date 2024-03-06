Retired Colonel Injured, Wife Murdered In Panchkula

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, March 6 (IANS) A retired colonel was injured while his wife was killed after assailants barged into their house in Panchkula near here in broad daylight on Wednesday and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons, police said.

According to the police, former servants were believed to be behind the crime.

The incident took place at around 1.30 pm. The victims have been identified as Col R.K. Sharma (retd), wife Sushila Sharma and their maid.

Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj, who visited the spot, said the assailants also took away some cash from the house.

"We have obtained the CCTV footage and got vital clues," he added.