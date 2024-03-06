Social Enterprise Accolade For Deputy CEO Of New Start Highland

(MENAFN- Pressat) Ahead of International Women's Day this Friday, New Start Highland's deputy CEO Mairi Macaulay has been named as the only Highland social entrepreneur on the WISE 100 list.

The list is produced annually by NatWest Social and Community Capital in partnership with Pioneers Post and recognises the most inspiring and influential women in social enterprise, impact investment and mission-driven business.

James Dunbar, chief executive of New Start Highland, said:

“There are over 131,000 social enterprises in the UK and we are so proud that Mairi is named as one of the Top 100 women in the sector. This honour is wholeheartedly deserved and is a true testament to her contribution to society. New Start Highland would not be what it is today without her leadership, empathy and hard work.”

Mairi joined New Start Highland in 2009. She is an advocate for social change and pioneers the charity's innovative delivery of vital support services. Blending these gives thousands of people in need a pathway out of poverty and crisis, towards more stable and positive lives.

Mairi developed New Start Highland's unique concept of holistic support. By interacting with one organisation, people across the Highlands can receive a range of services from New Start Highland. These include receiving essential furniture and starter packs to create a safe, comfortable home; being supported by a housing support team to navigate the complex benefits system, bolster their income and maintain their tenancy and undertaking employability training to gain qualifications and work experience leading to sustainable employment or further education.

Mairi commented:

“I am in the company of some very inspirational women who lead impactful social enterprises up and down the country. It's a privilege to be included in the list.”

To find out how you can get involved with New Start Highland, please visit newstarthighland

ENDS

TO DOWNLOAD MORE HIGH RES IMAGERY PLEASE CLICK HERE

Media contact

Marion Cordiner

...

07368 594 724

Notes to Editors:

About New Start Highland:

New Start Highland is a dynamic and evolving organisation which was set up by James Dunbar in 2000. It is committed to a triple bottom line where social and environmental factors are just as important as financial outcomes.

Through a programme of re-use New Start Highland provides furniture and household items, with aims for social implications as well as positive environmental impacts.

The social issues tackled by New Start Highland are three-fold. Along with furniture and household item re-use, a housing support service is in place, combined with a programme of employment training, helping people in the community who face barriers to securing a job. Through its multitude of services, New Start Highland has saved the public purse millions of pounds since its inception.

New Start Highland Enterprises funds the organisation's charitable activities. It includes a refurbished bike outlet in Inverness and runs professional, commercial services such as order fulfilment, house clearance, removals and storage services operating in the wider Highland area.