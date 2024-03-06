PM Modi's Visit: KU, CUK Postpone Exams Scheduled For Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The University of Kashmir and Central University of Kashmir Wednesday postponed all exams that were scheduled to be held on March-07 (Thursday).
The Assistant Controller of Examinations of KU said that all the examinations of the university which are scheduled to be held on March-07-2024 stands postponed.
It said that the fresh dates shall be issued soon.
Meanwhile, CUK in a communique said,
“The examinations scheduled for March-07-2024 postponed. The date for the examinations shall be notified separately.”
