Palantir Secures $178 Million U.S. Army Contract

Five9 Hails Growth Five9, (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares began the mid-week session in the red. The company, a provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, closed 2023 with strong growth and continued business momentum leading into 2024. As enterprises continue to invest in customer experience as a core business differentiator, Five9's focus on product innovation, ecosystem expansion with key strategic and technology partners, and global investments has strengthened the company's market position for the year ahead.In 2023, Five9 achieved a 17% year-over-year revenue increase to a record $910 million, with strong product offerings, a vision for growth, and high-value strategic relationships with customers and partners.Enterprise subscription revenue grew 25% YoY; international revenue grew 29% YoY; 183 customers generated over $1M in ARR to Five9, representing more than 50% of recurring revenue.Key investments in Five9's international presence, notably the new Engineering Hub in Porto, Portugal announced in January 2023. Since its opening, headcount has increased by nearly 50%, a reflection of Five9's commitment to expanding both with regional offices and by acquiring top talent across all regions.Continued channel expansion and market coverage via new and expanded international partnerships with MCM Telecom and XTT Mexico (LATAM), BT (Europe); TELUS International (Canada), and others.FIVN shares dipped 49 cents to $57.72.

