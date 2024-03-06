(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dexcom Soars on News of New Monitor

Wells Fargo Issues New Traveler's Card

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) shares were flat Wednesday, on the announcement of a new addition to the Autograph rewards card lineup.

The Autograph Journey VISA card is designed for frequent travelers and complements Wells Fargo's other consumer credit cards offering customers real, transparent value no matter what they're looking for in their card. Cardholders receive accelerated earn on popular travel categories – unlimited five-times points on hotels, four-times points on airlines, three-times points on other travel and dining, and 1x points on other purchases – as well as a $50 annual statement credit for airfare purchases and industry-leading travel protection benefits.

The new $95 annual fee card is available in select Wells Fargo branches beginning March 9, and will be available nationwide online and in-branch starting March 20.

In addition to premium points earning potential, Autograph Journey cardholders have a live entertainment benefit called Autograph Card Exclusives, a new feature providing Autograph credit cardholders with access to concerts, showcasing big-name artists in small venues. The first of these exclusive events took place in November 2023 with Grammy Award-winning group Mumford & Sons performing for an intimate audience of 1,500 at The Bellwether in Los Angeles.

WFC shares edged up four cents to $56.64.









