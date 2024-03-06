(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dexcom Soars on News of New Monitor

Brown-Forman Slumps on Latest Quarterly FiguresWells Fargo Issues New Traveler's CardAbercrombie & Fitch's Earnings Beat On Top And Bottom LinesNordstrom's Stock Tumbles 9% On Weak Guidance Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Wednesday, March 6, 2024

CPS Virtually Unchanged on Connection with Triton

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) and Triton Systems, Inc. today announced they have signed a manufacturing licensing agreement for Fiber-Reinforced Aluminum (FRA) Composites. Under the agreement, the Norton, Mass-based CPS acquired the global, exclusive right to manufacture and sell products made using Triton's FRA Composite technology. Triton possesses robust patent protection related to the technology, developed over a number of years. Triton will be compensated as a percent of revenue for every FRA item sold; additional terms were not disclosed.

This morning's news release stated that FRA Composites are comprised of high strength aluminum alloys discontinuously reinforced with short ceramic fibers. They offer superior wear-resistance, increased aluminum service temperatures, and isotropic mechanical and physical properties. Based on these unique properties, the patented FRA material system has a multitude of applications in military vehicles (fixed-wing, helicopters, tilt rotor, UAVs, and combat vehicles) and commercial markets (aerospace, motor sports, heavy trucks, and oilfield drilling).

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance materials solutions for its customers. The company's products and intellectual property address critical needs in a variety of applications, including electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, Navy ships, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others.

CPSH shares eked down two cents at first light Wednesday to $2.41.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks