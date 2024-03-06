               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Brown-Forman Slumps On Latest Quarterly Figures


3/6/2024 10:38:26 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dexcom Soars on News of New Monitor

  • CPS Virtually Unchanged on Connection with Triton
  • Wells Fargo Issues New Traveler's Card
  • Abercrombie & Fitch's Earnings Beat On Top And Bottom Lines
  • Nordstrom's Stock Tumbles 9% On Weak Guidance Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Wednesday, March 6, 2024

    Brown-Forman Slumps on Latest Quarterly Figures

    Beverage giant Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BF.B) reported financial results for its third quarter and nine months ended January 31, 2024. Third-quarter reported net sales decreased 1%1 to $1.1 billion compared to the same prior-year period. In the quarter, reported operating income increased 116% to $373 million (+5% on an organic basis) and diluted earnings per share increased 189% to $0.60.

    For the first nine months of the fiscal year, the company's reported net sales increased 1% to $3.2 billion compared to the same prior-year period. Year-to-date reported operating income increased 25% to $1.0 billion and diluted earnings per share increased 32% to $1.58.

    To quote CEO Lawson Whiting,“In a year with significant uncertainty and complexity in the spirits industry, Brown-Forman has demonstrated continued resilience and agility following two years of double-digit organic net sales growth. As industry trends have normalized, we have expanded our gross margin, executed our strategic priorities, and invested behind the business. As we look to the end of the fiscal year, we remain confident in the strength of our portfolio and our ability to deliver long-term growth.”

    The recently acquired brands, Gin Mare and Diplomatico, drove the significant increase in the Rest of Portfolio's reported net sale growth of 79% led by the Developed International markets and the United States.

    BF.B shares dumped $4.48, or 7.2%, to $56.41.





    • About Us
    • Contact Us
    • Advertise
    • License Our Content
    • Jobs
    • Disclaimer
    • Privacy Policy

    Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks

    MENAFN06032024000212011056ID1107943453


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search