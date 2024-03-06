Expert Shed Light On Facts Behind Decrease In Problem Loans In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
The banking sector in Azerbaijan continues to strengthen by
eliminating the negative impacts of devaluation in 2015 and then
COVID-19. The last report from the international rating agency
Moody's confirms it as well. The agency underlines that the loan
quality of the bank sector in Azerbaijan will continue to improve
in the next 12–18 months.
Besides, nonperforming loans decreased to 2.6% of gross loans in
2023 from 3.8% in 2022, reaching new historical lows. Asset quality
will continue to improve, while problem loan coverage by reserves
will remain above 100%.
The report says that asset quality will be supported by
favourable economic conditions on the back of robust performance in
the non-oil economic sectors and the rising total income of the
population, which strengthens many borrowers' debt repayment
capacity. The tightening of the regulatory framework on consumer
lending and the stability of the manat will also support the
quality of foreign currency loans, which decreased to less than 20%
of total loans as of year-end 2023 from around 30% in 2020.
In his comment to Azernews, economist Eyyub
Karimli pointed out that, in comparison with previous years, the
decrease in the percentage of problem loans in the country is due
to the further improvement of the economic climate and business
environment in the country. This suggests that the delays in
repaying the borrowed loans have decreased in parallel with the
amount of overdue loans.
"This, of course, is related to certain changes in the
development of the non-oil sector. It was related to the further
improvement and expansion of the business environment in the
non-oil sector and the better performance of micro- and
medium-sized entrepreneurs. Other indicators also confirm what we
said. So, according to the report of the state statistics in
Azerbaijan, growth was observed in the non-oil and gas sector of
the economy last year. An increase in income from the non-oil and
gas sector was also observed,” he said.
The economist underscored that this can be associated with the
general economic development, the further efficiency of economic
activity, and the further development of business activities in the
country. It goes without saying that this situation also ensures
the stability of banks, as the reduction of problem loans also has
a positive effect on the banking sector.
As for the decrease in foreign currency loans, the expert
assumes that it was related to the stability of the manat. The
stable exchange rate of the manat gives impetus to this
process.
"However, since January of this year, there has been a sharp
increase in foreign currency loans. This also indicates the
emergence of certain agitations. Overall, there has been an
increase in the deposits of the population and currency. It goes
without saying that all this is related to the stability of the
country's economy. On the other hand, the general situation of
banks in the country can be assessed positively. It is true that
there are weaker banks,” Eyyub Karimli said.
The expert mentioned last year, saying that there were closures
and cancellations at some banks. He said he believes that several
banks will be closed in the future. However, according to the
economist, this is not a scary trend, adding that at times, there
have been bank closures in Europe and the USA.
"I believe that the process of concentration in banks will
continue. Larger banks may be formed, or certain banks may be
merged. It should also be noted that there are certain problems
related to banking in the country. For example, loans are
expensive. This situation creates certain problems for business
development. However, we hope that this problem will be solved in
the future.
The only thing we need to take heed of is to be a little careful
here. Because the reduction of credit interest rates triggers
inflation,” the expert concluded.
MENAFN06032024000195011045ID1107943434
