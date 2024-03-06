We Won't Think About The Flight Home Until We're On It, Says Ben Stokes

(MENAFN- IANS) Dharamshala, March 6 (IANS) Despite losing the five-match Test series against India, England captain Ben Stokes remains resolute, emphasizing the team's determination to end the tour on a high note. With the series already decided in favor of the hosts, England refuses to treat the final match in Dharamsala as a mere formality, instead focusing on securing a victory and salvaging some pride.

The series began on a promising note for Stokes and his team, with a victory by 28 runs in the first Test igniting hopes of a successful campaign on Indian soil. However, India's formidable comeback with a win in Vizag by 106 runs followed by 434 runs Rajkot victory and Ranchi Tets by five wickets saw England succumb to a string of defeats, marking their first Test series loss in the Bazball era.

Despite the setbacks, Stokes maintains an unwavering belief in his team's ability to compete at the highest level.

Addressing the media ahead of the final match, Stokes expressed the team's commitment to staying focused and fighting until the last ball is bowled. Refusing to dwell on the disappointment of the series loss, Stokes emphasized the importance of seizing the opportunity to finish on a positive note.

"We won't think about the flight home until we're on it," Stokes said in the pre-match conference. "Lots of teams come to India with long tours and long series," he said.

"It wouldn't be a lie to say teams can think about the flight (home) before the game has started. Hand on heart, that's not where we're at, that's not our mentality, that's not our mindset. We'll think about the plane when we're on it, when the game is done and we're on the way home. We're here for another five or six days - and all our mindset is on is what we need to do to win this game."

As England prepares to take on India in Dharamsala on Thursday, both teams recognize the significance of the match in the context of the World Test Championship rankings. While India aims to ascend to the top spot with a victory, England seeks to disrupt their opponent's momentum and assert their resilience on the international stage.

Despite the challenging circumstances and the weight of expectations, England's resolve remains unshaken. With their sights set firmly on victory, Stokes and his teammates are ready to showcase their fighting spirit and leave a lasting impression in the final chapter of the series.