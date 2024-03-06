Several Medical Facilities Damaged In Sumy Due To Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy, several medical facilities were damaged as a result of a night attack by enemy drones.
The press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"Clinical Hospital No. 5 is working, but hospitalization has been suspended. The boiler room was destroyed, windows, the roof of the warehouse building, etc. were damaged. Heat supply and hot water supply are being restored," the statement said.
Read also:
Drone attack on Sumy
: Seven people injured, including a 10-year-old boy
It is noted that in outpatient clinics No. 1 and No. 5 of the Primary Health Care Center No. 2, the windows and entrance were damaged. Currently, they do not receive patients there, they are sent to other outpatient clinics of the Center.
The St. Panteleimon Clinical Hospital is working (there is water, electricity, and heating).
As reported, seven people were injured in an attack by Russian drones in Sumy, including a 10-year-old boy.
MENAFN06032024000193011044ID1107943332
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.