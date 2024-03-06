Several Medical Facilities Damaged In Sumy Due To Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy, several medical facilities were damaged as a result of a night attack by enemy drones.

The press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Clinical Hospital No. 5 is working, but hospitalization has been suspended. The boiler room was destroyed, windows, the roof of the warehouse building, etc. were damaged. Heat supply and hot water supply are being restored," the statement said.

Drone attack on: Seven people injured, including a 10-year-old boy

It is noted that in outpatient clinics No. 1 and No. 5 of the Primary Health Care Center No. 2, the windows and entrance were damaged. Currently, they do not receive patients there, they are sent to other outpatient clinics of the Center.

The St. Panteleimon Clinical Hospital is working (there is water, electricity, and heating).

As reported, seven people were injured in an attack by Russian drones in Sumy, including a 10-year-old boy.