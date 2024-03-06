Zayn Malik Wipes Insta Clean As He Teases With New LP

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Singer Zayn Malik, who is known for chartbuster tracks like 'Dusk Till Dawn', 'Kiss You', 'What Makes You Beautiful' and others, wiped off his Instagram account on Wednesday, leaving his fans wondering.

The singer, however, shared a Reel on Instagram as he teased the release of his upcoming LP.

The Reel features Zayn in his personal space, walking around with his dog, some wide shots of the landscape, and a few close shots of the singer.

The singer says in the voice-over,“I think the intention behind this album fully is for the listener to get more insight on me personally as a human being. My ambitions, my fears... and for them to have a connection with that."

He added,“That's why it's so raw, you know? There's just me writing this. I didn't want anyone else to be in between me and the music, and the music and the people listening to it."

He wrote in the caption,“The zrought is over (sic)."

Fans were then given a preview of what appears to be a new song, in which Malik croons, "If I told you I loved you, would you say that it's f***** up?"