Mahafzeh Meets Candidate For UNESCO Head Post

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Mar.6 (Petra) - Minister of Education, Dr. Azmi Mahafzeh, on Wednesday met with former Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, and Egyptian candidate for the position of Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Dr. Khaled Anani, for the period 2025-2029.
During the meeting attended by Egyptian Ambassador to Jordan, Mohamed Samir, and Coordinator of the Egyptian nomination campaign for the position of UNESCO Director-General, Wael Abdel Wahab, the minister affirmed support to Anani to assume this position, wishing him success in this mission.
