AABU, Chinese Embassy Talk Academic Cooperation

Mafraq, Mar.6 (Petra) - President of Al al-Bayt University (AABU), Dr. Osama Nusair, and Cultural Advisor at the Chinese Embassy, Shi Wei, on Wednesday discussed ways of joint cooperation, importance of establishing academic exchange programs, and opening new programs, in collaboration with Chinese universities.During the meeting, Nusair stressed the need to strengthen relations with Chinese universities in the information technology and engineering fields, in addition to teaching Chinese at AABU's Language Center.Meanwhile, Assistant Director of AABU's Department of International Relations and Affairs, Dr. Tariq Arar, highlighted the importance of signing "detailed" agreements to open student and academic exchange programs with Chinese universities.Arar said this process would improve the university's ranking and enhance expertise exchange with the Chinese side.