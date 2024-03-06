Najjar Highlights Jordan's Efforts To Empower Women

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 6 (Petra) - Minister of Culture, Haifa Najjar, said Jordan presents an "exceptional" narrative of resilience based on the historical and philosophical depth of the past civilizations with a global dimension in the region.Najjar made the remarks in a dialogue with academics and students of the Middle East University (MEU) on Wednesday, on the occasion of International Women's Day (IWD).Najjar affirmed necessity to support Jordan's policies and put its agenda globally "reasonably" based on dialogue.Noting IWD an opportunity to restore humanitarian concepts, Najjar lamented talk about this occassion, as Palestinian women, especially Gazans, are exposed to the harshest forms of violation and suffering.Additionally, she stressed that IWD is "an opportunity to celebrate women of Gaza for their sacrifices and steadfastness."Locally, she affirmed women empowerment lies "at the heart" of the ministry's programs, adding that its projects are directed to the public benefit and serve their interest.In her response to students' inquiries about the political modernization project, Najjar affirmed that Jordan possesses "irreversible resilience, solidity, and seriousness" in this regard, adding that "Jordanian women must engage in political, social, and economic events" to achieve further modernization and development in the Kingdom.